A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season.
Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019.
David Seaman is owner of both stores, said Manager Mary Parham.
Quilt World began in a 10-by-10- foot tent at Canton's First Monday Trade Days and has grown to three “huge locations” there, as well as locations in the Longview Mall and a store in Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City, Louisiana. The quilt stores also carry sheets, purses, blankets and jewelry and had been stocking toys, too.
Seaman started the toy store out of necessity, she said. They were out of room in the Longview store.
“This is the only toy store we have. We’ve got something of everything,” Parham said.
That includes electronic toys and tea sets, Ty merchandise, hair bows, baby dolls and lots of dinosaur merchandise.
“We’re real big into dinosaurs right now because the kids love dinosaurs,” Parham said.
Toy World is in a smaller space than Quilt World, and they’ve found the smaller store is helping drive business at the quilt store.
“We opened the little store, and it started sending people to the big store,” Parham said