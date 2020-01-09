An Indiana-based transportation company has notified the Texas Workforce Commission about plans to lay off 91 employees in Longview because its operations are closing.
Justin Spath, director of Human Resources of Professional Transportation Inc., sent a letter dated Dec. 20 telling the commission that it will lay off 63 full-time and 28 part-time employees in Longview effective March 24. The company also plans to lay off 64 full-time and 37 part-time workers in Fort Worth effective Feb. 25.
Spath sent the letter to comply with the provisions of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days of notification if 50 or more employees will lose their jobs.
The letter said the layoffs will affect van drivers who do not have commercial driver's licenses. Established in 1980, PTI has more than 5,000 employees who provide transportation services to the railroad, mining and energy industries, according to its website.
Spath did not explain the reasons for the layoff notice but wrote that PTI employees are part of the UPSEU Local 1222, which stands for Service Employees Union at Union Pacific.
Spath did not respond to phone calls, and efforts to reach PTI employees at 208A Michael Drive, off South Loop 281, were unsuccessful. The owner of a nearby business said PTI uses the location for employees to park their vehicles.
Richard Zientek, senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific in North and East Texas, did not return phone calls regarding the PTI employees.
In response to the notice, staff members at the East Texas Council of Governments have reached out to PTI to offer help to workers who will be laid off, Lindsay Vanderbilt, director of communications for the council, said in an email.
The council oversees a contract for Workforce Solutions East Texas, which operates an office at 2430 S. High St.
"Since this announcement has just occurred, we have not established plans with the affected office at this time," Vanderbilt wrote. "We hope to have the opportunity to connect the staff with employers seeking to fill positions in matching occupational fields through hiring events."
She urged anyone affected by layoffs to call Workforce Solutions East Texas at (903) 758-1783.