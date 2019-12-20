The unemployment rate in the tri-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area increased in November to 3.7% from 3.6% in October while the statewide rate stayed steady at 3.4%, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The report for the metro area of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties showed the number of unemployed people grew from 3,500 in October to 3,600 in November. The rate was 3.7% a year ago.
During November, an estimated 177 employees at the Concentrix call center in Longview were laid off, two months after their employer notified them that their jobs would vanish. The East Texas Council of Governments activated rapid response workshops Oct. 28 to offer layoff assistance and help them land other jobs.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack said the Concentrix layoffs might have affected the November totals but said, overall, the increase to 3.7% was insignificant.
“One-tenth is not an indicator of any kind of a trend,” Mack said. “We are very stable in our unemployment (rate) right now.”
Bryan Daniel, TWC chairman and commissioner representing the public, praised the state rate.
In a written statement, he said the statewide 3.4% rate for six months in a row “is a tribute to hard-working Texans.”
“As 2019 comes to a close, we will continue to implement innovative solutions to enhance worker training and allow continued growth for businesses in the new year,” he said.
Texas employers added 336,700 jobs since January, and total nonfarm employment grew 2.7% in November, the commission said.
The state added 35,200 private-sector jobs since October and marked 115 months of consecutive growth, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said.
The Midland MSA recorded the lowest rate in November among Texas MSAs with a nonseasonally adjusted rate of 2.1%. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA reported the highest rate statewide at 6.1%.