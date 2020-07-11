MARSHALL — Texas State Technical College's Workforce Training department will begin a five-week commercial driver's license course Aug. 3.
Classes will take place Mondays to Fridays, with the permit part of the course taught through WebEx, the college said.
The skills portion will be taught at the Marshall campus.
Students will be tested for their a commercial driver's license at the Texas Department of Public Safety in Kilgore.
"Safety is a huge concern at TSTC," said Dirk Hughes, TSTC's executive director of
Workforce Training in Marshall. "With the state having to deal with (COVID-19), TSTC is taking
measures to ensure the safety of its students and instructors. Masks will be worn by students and staff, and the trucks will be sanitized upon the switching of drivers."
Tuition for the course is $1,950 for the first six people to register and increases to $3,900 for
additional participants.
For information on the classes, call TSTC's Workforce Training department at (903) 923-3374.
For information on the college, go to tstc.edu .