U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longview has built on its more than 40-year history on Marshall Avenue with an expansion designed to meet demand for more storage.
"We have a lot of people moving to Longview, and they've got to have somewhere to put their stuff," said Kristin Gadberry, general manager of the U-Haul facility that has been at Marshall and Methvin Street since 1979.
Longview's storage industry is "full," she said, without much available for people looking for storage options. That's the reason the local facility embarked on an expansion more than a year ago.
It was completed a few weeks ago. One new three-story building offers 663 storage units of varying sizes, with first-floor units that are humidity controlled and the top two floors that are climate controlled. Temperatures are kept between 65 and 85 degrees.
Another building that was constructed as part of the expansion can hold 670 U-Box storage containers. U-Box storage containers offer customers the ability to use a U-Box trailer to take a U-Box home, fill it up and return it to U-Haul for storage or shipping. U-Box units also can be delivered on a flat bed truck or shipped anywhere.
Gadberry said people already were moving into the new storage units this past week.
The three-story building offers a place for customers to securely load and unload. An overhead door closes behind customers who pull their vehicles into the loading area.
"It's one of those extra security features," Gadberry said. "If you're here by yourself unloading, and it's dark, you'll feel more comfortable being closed in."
Units are individually alarmed, she said, and customers may enter the building using a swipe card or code they're provided. A large freight elevator can help customers move king and queen size mattresses, for instance.
Gadberry said the original U-Haul building started as a bakery in the early 1900s. Later it was York Pump, until U-Haul purchased the property. Gadberry said that building had interior storage units. A couple of years ago, the local firm built about 80 humidity controlled units on the property.
The lots where the newest buildings are located had been "dilapidated looking," Gadberry said, and the construction improved the area's aesthestics. She said the business has plans to purchase another lot connected to the business and add more parking with space for trucks and trailers.
Gadberry said she also is looking to hire more employees. About 10 people, including storage cleaners, work there now.
"I would like to add five to 10 more," she said. "We do work around other jobs, school schedules, things like that."
Gadberry said the expansion represents an approximate $10 million investment.
"It's a very sizable investment, but I think it will pay off with the need for storage in Longview," she said.