U-Haul Moving and Storage on West Marshall Ave in Longview will expand in the coming months, with the addition of a three-story climate controlled self-storage facility.
The project is working its way through the city's permitting process, with an application for a site plan review showing the project has a construction value of $7 million.
Jeff Lockridge, manager of media relations for U-Haul International, said the original West Marshall Avenue U-Haul, at Methvin Street/McCann Road has been in operation at that location since 1979. The location already features 128 self-storage units that are humidity, but not climate-, controlled, as well as 88 drive-up storage units for a total of 216 units.
The company was able to purchase a couple of additional acres around the site.
"The new facility is going to be a state of the art, three-story, climate-controlled self-storage building that will have an additional 664 units. It will roughly increase our self-storage by 300 percent," Lockridge said. The building will consist of 47,570-square-feet of storage space, although the whole building will be larger. It will bring the total number of self-storage units on site to 880.
"The entire project was based on customer demand, to be sure...." Lockridge said. "There's not a lot of climate-controlled storage in that area. I think that's going to be a very popular product."
U-Haul hopes to break ground on the new facility by the end of summer or early fall, depending on the permitting process with the city of Longview. It will be completed in 2022. Lockridge said company officials working with the city through the permitting process reported city officials "have been a pleasure to work with so far."
The West Marshall Avenue U-haul location is a company owned store that falls into the territory of U-Haul Company of Northern Louisiana and president Warren Iles.