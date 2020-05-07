U.S. Steel will begin idling 55 employees indefinitely Sunday at its Wheeling Machine Products plant in Hughes Springs as it continues to adjust to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
The job losses are part of the third major set of Northeast Texas layoffs in three weeks, all tied to the pandemic and the related slump in the oil and gas industry.
U.S. Steel, based in Pittsburgh, notified the Texas Workforce Commission via email May 1 of the pending job losses that are part of the U.S. Steel Oilwell Services LLC. The layoffs will continue through July "as the operations are safely idled," the company said in a notice to the TWC to comply with the U.S. Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
U.S. Steel used the same explanation for other recent layoffs as it reels from the double whammy of COVID-19 and the slump in the oil and gas industry. The company previously issued WARN notices to about 1,300 employees at Lone Star Tubular Operations in Lone Star, Wheeling Machine and Fairfield Tubular in Alabama, spokeswoman Meghan Cox said in a statement.
"This action is the result of the sudden, dramatic and unexpected decline in business conditions resulting from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, which has contributed to and accelerated continued weakening of tubular market conditions, including reduced demand for the company's products," the notice stated.
The job losses at Wheeling Machine came two weeks after fracking service provider FTS International Services notified the TWC that it was furloughing 59 employees at its facility at 1704 E. Whaley St. in Longview and a week after Halliburton laid off 233 employees at its facility at 2906 FM 349 in Kilgore.
The pending idling at the Hughes Springs plant will affect employees who have worked there about 20 years, said Trey Green, president of United Steelworkers of America Local 4134 in Lone Star. The employees manufacture couplings for finished products from the Lone Star plant, which makes pipe for the oil and gas industry.
The union notified affected employees of a meeting set for next Thursday that will be conducted remotely instead of at the union hall because of the pandemic. A representative from TWC will explain how to file for unemployment benefits, the notice from Donald Brown, local vice president and grievance chairman, said.
Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks, in whose county Hughes Springs is located, said the job losses will be felt across the area.
"It goes without saying that employment losses are gravely unfortunate, not only for the individual(s) who lose their jobs, but also for the community and county as a whole," Wilbanks said in a written statement.
"The current layoff at U.S. Steel is just one more casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and its far-reaching effects," she said. "Because of the weakened economy, the market for products produced at this facility has greatly diminished.
"We pray that our country will soon be back at work, our Congress will work together to grow our nation’s economy, and we can live our lives as hard-working and productive citizens," she said.