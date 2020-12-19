The unemployment rate in the Longview metropolitan statistical area of Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties increased sharply in November, but local leaders say the numbers can be misleading.
November’s unemployment increased to 8.9% compared with 7.5% in October, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. The rate was 3.6% in November 2019.
The region’s unemployment rate also topped the state rate, which was 8.1% in November, a jump from 6.9% in October, the U.S. Labor Department reported.
While the data might seem to paint a gloomy picture of the Longview area’s economic health, that might not be the case.
“I really don’t put much stock in the unemployment rate. It’s not really a true measure,” Wayne Mansfield, Longview Economic Development Corp. president and CEO, said Friday. “It measures people who are actively seeking work.”
He said local industry is doing well, with companies such as AAON and Indevco hiring.
“Most of our industry and the ones I’ve talked to are doing quite well,” he said, with production and invoices up.
There also haven’t been large local layoff notices, he said, suggesting that losses could be in the retail and service sector.
City Manager Keith Bonds said Friday that the statics show the civilian labor force grew between November and December, but the number of people employed decreased. That affects the unemployment rate, he said, as one pool grows and the other shrinks.
Any change in the unemployment rate, though, is cause for concern from the city’s perspective, he said, because it affects people’s purchasing power and sales tax revenues that help power Longview’s budget.
At the same time, city spokesman Shawn Hara pointed out that up until about February, the Longview area was enjoying historically low unemployment rates. The rate is “troubling” because it’s a lot higher than this time a year ago, but hasn’t changed significantly during the past six or seven months, he said, adding that it’s been “hopping back and forth.”
Data provided by the Texas Workforce Commission show the Longview area’s mining, logging and construction industry — which includes oil and gas — has taken the biggest hit, shedding 23% of its workforce since November 2019.
The goods and producing industry has lost 19.7% of its workforce in the same time period, while manufacturing has seen a decrease of 14.3%.
The state’s unemployment rate for November is the latest indicator that economic recovery in Texas will be slow and staggered. And it’s a crucial data point for the Legislature, which will convene in January to tackle projected shortfalls to the state budget, a response to the pandemic and other meaty issues such as redrawing the state’s political maps.
Distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine could impact the unemployment rate in the coming months — though, as Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday, officials expect it to take months before the vaccine is available to anyone who wants it. Leaders say that Texans should still limit indoor activities, practice social distancing and wear masks in the coming months, which could continue to impact businesses and employment.
As the vaccine is more widely distributed to the general public, the state’s unemployment rate could see “a significant drop,” said Vivian Ho, the James A. Baker III Institute chair in health economics at Rice University, who suggested it could near the pre-coronavirus rate of roughly 3.5%.
“I could see us getting to 5 or 6%,” she said. “I’d be confident in that.”
While unemployment rates improved over the summer, that figure rose to 8.3% in September. Companies that had hoped to avoid laying off employees, such as Chevron and Pioneer Natural Resources, which laid off at least 1,000 Texas workers combined, had to do so in October.