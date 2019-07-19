The unemployment rate in the three-county Longview market increased to 3.8% in June from the record low of 3.1% in May, while it dipped statewide to its record low of 3.4%, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The number of unemployed people in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties increased in June to 3,600 from 3,000 in May, according to the commission.
The unemployment rate was 4.4% in June 2018 with 4,300 people between jobs.
“While still within a very good range, the slight increase in unemployment numbers for the area needs to be watched carefully,” Robert Johnson, executive director of Gladewater Economic Development Corp., said in a statement. “GEDCO continues to work vigilantly to provide skills development and employment opportunities within Gladewater and also the East Texas region as a whole.”
Amanda Nobles, Johnson’s counterpart at the Kilgore Economic Development Corp., advised job seekers to log onto the commission’s website at www.workintexas.com and to visit the Workforce Solutions East Texas office at 2430 S. High St. in Longview.
The commission confirmed the unemployment rate in the Longview market in May was the lowest it had been in records going back to 2000. The commission said the statewide rate in June is the lowest it has been since the state began series tracking in 1976.
Texas employers added 45,000 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs in June, the commission reported.
The commission said trade, transportation and utilities added 10,500 jobs in June, followed by 10,000 in leisure and hospitality and 6,600 in other services.
The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs in June at 2.1%, followed by the Amarillo, Austin-Round Rock and Odessa MSAs at 2.7%.
The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA reported the highest unemployment rate at 6.2% in June.