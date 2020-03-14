The unemployment rate in the three-county Longview metro area increased to 4.2% in January from 3.6% in December — the highest rate for the area since January 2019.
In its monthly report, the Texas Workforce Commission reported the unemployment rate in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties rose while the statewide rate held steady at 3.5% in January. The state added 19,500 jobs during the month.
The Longview metro area saw its number of unemployed workers rise to 4,200 from 3,600 a month earlier. The area’s labor force included 99,000 workers, up from 95,700 in December and 98,800 a year ago.
The number of unemployed workers both in the Longview area and statewide could rise in coming months amid declines in oil prices and ramifications from the spread of the new coronavirus.
Industries adding jobs statewide in January included leisure and hospitality at 8,100, government at 4,800, and 4,400 for education and health services, the commission reported.
Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, saw the largest percentage decline at 0.7%, amounting to a loss of 1,700 jobs statewide in January from December. In the Longview area, the number of jobs in the sector dropped by 400, to 15,300 in January.
The Midland MSA recorded the month’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas MSAs with a nonseasonally adjusted rate of 2.4%, followed by Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock, both tying at 2.7%. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission MSA had the highest unemployment rate in January at 7.6%.