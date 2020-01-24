The unemployment rate in the tri-county Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area area stayed the same in December at 3.7% while the statewide rate inched up from 3.4% to 3.5%, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday.
The commission said the number of unemployed people in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties stayed at 3,600 in both December and November. It was 3.8% a year ago.
“I think it is still an indicator of a strong economy in East Texas,” said Chuck King, chairman of the Longview Chamber of Commerce.
King, who owns two Chick-fil-A franchises, said he has not “seen any bad news to change that course of growth, so I am very optimistic about 2020.”
Texas employers added 342,800 jobs in 2019, the commission said. Total nonfarm employment grew 2.7% in December and has held at or above 2% since February 2018.
Leading job growth in December was trade, transportation and utilities at 11,600 jobs, followed by 10,500 jobs in the professional and business services sector and 6,700 in financial activities.
The largest decline occurred in December in mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas industry, at 4,800 jobs, the commission reported.
The Midland MSA recorded the lowest unemployment rate in December among Texas MSAs with a nonseasonally adjusted rate of 2.1%, followed by Amarillo at 2.3%. McAllen/Edinburg/Mission reported the highest rate at 7%.