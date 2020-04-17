Monthly data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows unemployment in the three-county Longview metro area was edging up before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
The area’s monthly unemployment rate in February, the latest month for which data was available, was 4.1%. That was down slightly from a month earlier and matched the rate a year earlier in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties, which comprise the Longview metro area.
But a trend toward increases in the rate was being seen as oil prices fell, reducing activity in the oil patch and taking many workers off payrolls. Big declines in the workforce segment that includes energy-related were seen early this year.
In January, the number of jobs in the sector dropped by 400, to 15,300. The December decline in energy-related jobs was bigger, both statewide and in the Longview area.
For most recent months, the Longview-area unemployment rate was higher than both the state and U.S. rates.
Total employment in the Longview area has increased, however. In February, the total was 94,894, up slightly both from a month earlier and a year earlier.