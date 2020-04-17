Monthly data from the Texas Workforce Commission shows unemployment in the three-county Longview metro area was edging up before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

The area’s monthly unemployment rate in February, the latest month for which data was available, was 4.1%. That was down slightly from a month earlier and matched the rate a year earlier in Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties, which comprise the Longview metro area.

But a trend toward increases in the rate was being seen as oil prices fell, reducing activity in the oil patch and taking many workers off payrolls. Big declines in the workforce segment that includes energy-related were seen early this year.

In January, the number of jobs in the sector dropped by 400, to 15,300. The December decline in energy-related jobs was bigger, both statewide and in the Longview area.

For most recent months, the Longview-area unemployment rate was higher than both the state and U.S. rates.

Total employment in the Longview area has increased, however. In February, the total was 94,894, up slightly both from a month earlier and a year earlier.

Longview unemployment rates

Here’s a look at the unemployment rate by month for the past year in the Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Gregg, Rusk and Upshur counties:

Month Rate
Feb. 2020 4.08%
Jan. 2020 4.25%
Dec. 2019 3.69%
Nov. 2019 3.69%
Oct. 2019 3.6%
Sept. 2019 3.65%
Aug. 2019 3.89%
July 2019 3.99%
June 2019 3.77%
May 2019 3.13%
April 2019 3.22%
March 2019 3.77%
Feb. 2019 4.08%

Longview-area employment

Here’s a look at total employment in the Longview Metropolitan Statistical Area by month, and the percentage change from previous month:

Month Employment Percentage change
Feb. 2020 94,894 +0.45%
Jan. 2020 94,850 +1.17%
Dec. 2019 93,193 -1.19%
Nov. 2019 93,933 -0.89%
Oct. 2019 94,016 -0.48%
Sept. 2019 93,605 -0.43%
Aug. 2019 92,677 -0.64%
July 2019 93,038 -0.77%
June 2019 92,682 -1.26
May 2019 92,938 -1.46%
April 2019 93,433 -0.98%
March 2019 93,594 -0.54%
Feb. 2019 94,470 +1.23%