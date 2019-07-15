GILMER — Upshur County commissioners jumped on an offer Monday to host a three-day demonstration of an expensive road-surfacing machine for a company hoping to market the on-site pavement mixer.
“It’s not going to cost the county a dime to use this machine,” Roads Administrator Andy Jordan said of the offer from Kirby Smith Inc. “They are wanting to set up a demonstration to show other counties.”
Jordan said the paving equipment, which produces hot-mix pavement as it lays as much as a mile of road each day, costs $47,000 monthly to lease. He said the Texas Department of Transportation is using it now near Elysian Fields.
The demonstration will take place on Lavender Road in Pct. 3 on Aug. 6-8. Jordan said fees charged to logging companies that recently damaged that road will cover the county’s cost to provide road oil.
“It was recently torn up by loggers,” Jordan said. “So, we are going to use that to offset the cost of the oil that’s run through the machine.”
Also Monday, the court tabled discussion of Jordan’s request that some other department be authorized to let people into the county’s trash station. Jordan’s roads department has oversight of the dump, but he said only he and assistant Lisa Tefteller have the key to the cash drawer.
“We have run into situations where we’re both not there,” Jordan said, later adding that occurs “maybe monthly.”
“I think y’all pay me to build roads rather than sit up there and babysit a dump,” he said, adding that Tefteller will be on vacation on Labor Day when many people load trash and take it to the dump.
Jordan asked that some department be authorized to take permit fees when neither he nor Tefteller are at the site, adding he did not want that cash-box authorization to be given to the sheriff’s deputy who oversees inmate trusties at the dump.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, however, said asking residents to drive their trash-loaded vehicles from the dump to the courthouse to pay their fee would be an inconvenience.
“They are going to (have to) turn around and go back out there,” Berka said.
The commissioner liked an idea from the audience, to keep a one-way drop box at the dump in which people could leave their fee. Commissioners then agreed to table the discussion, though the motion to table did not specify a date as Roberts Rules of Order recommend.
Commissioners also opened bids from three providers hoping to provide employee health insurance in the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1. The bid packages were handed to staff members with newly named insurance adviser Employee Benefits Consulting.
Health First, Assured Benefits Administrators and Boone & Chapman submitted the proposals. The consultants from Tyler will pore through the packages and meet with the employee insurance committee at 10 a.m. July 25 in advance of making a formal recommendation to the Commissioners Court that afternoon.
Finally Monday, the court awarded $256,400 in three contracts for water delivery improvements by the Union Grove Water Supply Corp. The funding is from a state grant.