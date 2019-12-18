Longview’s tallest building is a little taller now, and it’s showing off the nation’s and the state’s colors.
In a chilly ceremony Wednesday afternoon atop the roof of the 10-story, 140-foot-high VeraBank Building on Fredonia Street in downtown Longview, two Scouts and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hoisted American and Texas flags up newly installed 60-foot tall flagpoles.
Blake Everett with Scout Troop 621 and MaKenzie Fuller of Girls Troop 201 along with members of VFW Post 4002 conducted the ceremony with the flags.
“I think it is a fine collection for the downtown skyline,” Everett, a sophomore majoring in accounting at LeTourneau University, said afterward.
More than 70 people attended the ceremony, the first event VeraBank officials have conducted atop the roof, according to Danny Copeland, who works in facilities management for the Henderson-based bank. The flags
Copeland said bank officials conducted a test flight for 30 minutes on Dec. 12. Once raised on Wednesday afternoon, the flags fluttered amid a mild breeze and bright sunshine.
After participants walked from the 10th floor to the rooftop, Brad Tidwell, president and CEO, recognized civic leaders in attendance, including Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, County Judge Bill Stoudt and Longview Mayor Andy Mack, who said, “This is going to be a great landmark.”
As the flags were raised, recorded music played “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Texas, Our Texas,” the state song.
VeraBank, formerly known as Citizens National Bank, has occupied the building for seven years and bought it 1 1/2 years ago, Tidwell said before the ceremony. Established in 1930, the bank has 37 branches in Central and East Texas.