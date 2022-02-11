Diners won't find Armend Gjonbalaj's pizza dough waiting in a freezer to be defrosted and used at his new restaurant in White Oak.
"I cannot make food and put in freezer and put in cooler," he said of the quality standards he's set for Via Italia Restaurant, at 311 S. White Oak Road. "When I make the dough every two hours, I make it fresh."
Gjonbalaj said he moved to the United States from Albania, where he was a chef, more than 18 years ago. He wanted more education and said he obtained his master chef degree after moving here. He said he also previously worked as a chef in Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant. He had visited family in this area at Christmastime over the years and liked it.
"I enjoy the city here. It’s more quiet and very kind people here," he said. "I liked it and then I started planning to move here."
He opened his restaurant about two months ago, describing the fare he prepares there as "new-school quality food."
"We're making fresh food," from scratch, he said, including his dough for hand-tossed New York-style pizzas, fresh garlic rolls and sauces. He said he also makes own his olive oil from green olives.
Diners have raved about Via Italia on Facebook, and he said one night this past week some 200 people showed up during the dinner hours. He ended up running out of food, and having to turn people away. That's not an experience he plans to repeat, and he was preparing on Thursday to serve more people.
Gjonbalaj also offers desserts — tiramisu, plain and chocolate cheesecake and canoli.
"I create food. I don't copy," he said, adding that his Italian food isn't like what might be thought of as typical Italian food.
"If you eat here and you eat somewhere else, you'll see the difference," Gjonbalaj said. "Italian food is light. It's very light. It's not heavy."
Via Italia is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.