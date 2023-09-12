A few simple things illustrate the growth of Longview's iClassPro.
It built its home in the North Business Park, off Judson Road, in 2017. Then, this year it expanded that 10,000-square-foot building by 2,030 feet, including adding some second story space with offices, meeting space and storage.
Conversations with company leaders inevitably turn to a message of "we're hiring," and the company also has doubled the size of a second building it's planning to add onto the original structure, from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet. HLH Design Build is responsible for leading both projects for iClassPro.
Then, there's the company's recent recognition in Inc. Magazine's 2023 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America, based on its 196% growth in sales.
"It was really just a labor of love. I didn't know it was going to grow into what it became," said company founder Chris McNabb. His business partner is Lance Hutcheson.
McNabb founded the class management software company mainly for children's activities 15 years ago in response to his own business' needs. He previously owned a gymnastics business.
"Literally, we were absolutely blessed all the way, from day one," McNabb said, with an "amazing partnership" with Hutcheson and "great leadership" from Chief Operating Officer Kari Pickering and the rest of the executive team.
McNabb said he's proud of the team the company has built in the "very competitive software space."
"There's a lot of competition and a lot of hyper growth with digital software companies," he said. "Ours was a real steady process... We keep our head down and try to deliver the most value for our customers and focus on being the best we can and not worry too much about the competition."
The company previously has said its growth is driven by an expanding market for its services for swimming classes in Australia as well as a relatively new camp software and church operational software and giving platform.
Earlier this month, Pickering paused a tour of the company's newly completed expansion to talk to Ashley Summers.
Summers, who previously worked 24 years at the staffing agency Kelly Services, said iClass Pro has 12-15 open positions: software developers, sales people to work in business development, people to work on the managerial side of the development team, contact support systems employees and a chief financial officer.
"They are coming daily," Summers said of the openings. "We are growing so fast, so rapidly."
"These are new roles primarily," Pickering added, and the two women talked about how it's Pickering who keeps walking to Summers' office and telling her about the various new positions they need.
Pickering was the 42nd employee when she joined the company in 2019. At the end of 2022, iClass Pro had 73 employees.
The company was up to 97 people this past week, and Pickering said her hiring goals have been changing. Her first goal was to reach 100. Then she said she didn't want to be larger than 150.
"Whatever it takes. That's what we'll do," Pickering said.
"I think the 200 mark is our next goal for the end of 2024," Summers said. "I think what's really cool — this is a software development company in Longview, Texas. It's highly unusual to have this type of organization in Longview."
It's an "exciting time" for the company, which is a wonderful place to work, she said.
The company can't find employees fast enough, Pickering said, and she thinks that might be because people aren't aware that iClassPro is in Longview.
"Longview's an affordable place to live," Summers said. "Developers need to move here, where they can live and grow and raise a family in an affordable place and work for this high-tech company."
Pickering said the company outgrew its building, and the recent expansion, faster than expected. That's why it doubled the size of the second building. It will be two stories that will be connected to the original building with by an enclosed bridge
"It's a neat looking building," McNabb said of HLH's design, which he and Pickering described as "industrial modern."
"We’re super excited," Pickering said. The new building will provide a space for each department, and it's already full "conceptually" with the expected new hires.
McNabb said the company's success is led by its "obsessive" commitment to "beautiful design and functionality."
"We want to have the most beautiful software and more feature-rich software," he said. "Again, it's about delivering value. If you can deliver value and treat your customers right, they'll stay with you. We have customers who have been with us since day one, and it's because we take care of them and they take care of us."
McNabb said the company's business is growing in Canada and the United Kingdom, with some of the best schools signing up wth iClassPro. He sees more international growth, largely because its customers become advocates for the company.
"I think we've found our sweet spot," he said. "When you come in and you're excited to go in every day and you love what you do and it doesn't feel like a job— why change? We're not looking to do anything different. We just want to be the very best in our industry, and the only thing we want is to keep working hard, keep delivering value for our customers. We're on the right path.
McNabb said iClassPro is a faith-based company.
"There's no doubt there's a higher authority taking care of us. We've been blessed beyone anything we could ever imagine,"