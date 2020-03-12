From Staff and Wire Reports
Media entrepreneur Byron Allen has made an all-cash bid for Tegna, the Virginia-based broadcaster that owns CBS19 in Tyler and a dozen other Texas stations, a source familiar with the situation told Bloomberg.
The $20-a-share, all-cash offer, said to be one of three for the company, values Tegna at $8.5 billion, including debt.
The media mogul and on-air talent plans to merge his existing businesses, which include 15 local TV stations and the Weather Channel cable network, into an entity called Allen Media, according to the source, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.
When combined, the Tegna and Allen businesses would have total cash flow of about $2 billion, the person said.
Tegna declined to comment, citing a policy not to discuss market rumors. Shares in the company were up more than 2% Tuesday to close at $16.36 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Allen would be competing with a bid of about the same size from Gray Television, but that deal includes stock and may require the divestiture of stations. Apollo Global Management has made its own roughly $8.5 billion cash offer.
The question is whether Allen can challenge deep-pocketed bidders in his quest to grow his media empire. His deals so far have been smaller, including a $290 million acquisition of 11 stations from USA Television.
He took part in Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $9.6 billion acquisition of the Fox regional sports networks from Walt Disney last year, but as a minority investor.
Tegna, the former TV-station arm of Gannett, was spun off in 2015 and retained the old Gannett’s trading history. It has about 60 TV stations in 51 U.S. markets, reaching about 38% of U.S. households. Gray operates local stations in 91 markets, mainly in the South, Midwest and Southwest, reaching about 24% of U.S. households.
Tegna has also been the target of activist investors in recent months. In February, it rejected all four director nominees put forward by Standard General, its third-largest holder at about 9.7%. Standard General nominated the potential members in January after its calls for board representation and a strategic review hit an impasse.
The investment firm said last week that it was ready to help Tegna evaluate takeover offers.
Donerail Group emerged in January as another activist holder in Tegna, pushing it to explore a sale.