Marshall Avenue in West Longview will be home to a new location of a drive-thru coffee franchise, Scooter's Coffee.
Don and Linda Eckles opened their first drive-thru coffee house in 1998 in Bellevue, Nebraska. Their focus was on finding "a great location," remaining "committed to high-quality drinks, and speedy service, with a slogan of "Amazing People, Amazing Drinks…Amazingly Fast!," according to the company website.
The Longview location will be at 3817 W. Marshall Ave. at the northeast corner of the Marshall Avenue/Loop 281 intersection, according to a building permit application filed with the city of Longview. The application lists construction value at $350,00 for the drive-thru coffee kiosk. The company would tear down the Fashion World building at that location to build the 664 square-foot "kiosk."
"The very ﬁrst Scooter’s Coffee location was known as 'Scooter’s Java Express.' We named it 'Scooter’s' after reviewing a list of options including 'Scooter,' the website says. "The name fit well with our mission to keep customers happy by helping them 'scoot in and scoot out' quickly."
Every cup of coffee comes with a smiley sticker.
"In 1998, Linda Eckles bought happy face stickers and placed them on every drink she sold. It was her way to say, 'Have an amazing day!' the website says. "Customers loved the added touch so much they often commented on how it made their day a little more special."
The Scooter's menu includes hot and cold coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, breakfast burritos and sandwiches, cake pops and cinnamon rolls.