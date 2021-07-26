Whataburger at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63 in Longview is closed for about a week as the company begins upgrades at each of its five local stores during the next couple of months.
Whataburger of East Texas spokeswoman Kayla Richardson said the drive-thru at Spur 63 and Marshall Avenue is being upgraded this week.
Work will begin Aug. 15 at the Whataburger at 3123 S. Eastman Road, with building permit information from the city of Longview showing work will include replacing ceiling tiles, air conditioner work and renovations to the bathrooms.
"Over the next two months, all five Longview Whataburger locations will be getting an enhancement of some sort," Richardson told the News-Journal, with closures of about five to seven days at each restaurant while the work is completed.
The remaining work schedules and closure dates are: Fourth Street, Sept. 13-27; Harrison Road/Loop 281, Sept 20-27; and Gilmer Road, Oct.4-14.