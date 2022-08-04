Beginning Friday and continuing through midnight Sunday, certain items priced less than $100 will be exempt from sales tax.
Information from the Texas Comptroller's Office states shoppers are predicted to save about $8 on every $100 they spend. Estimates show shoppers will save $112 million in state and local sales tax during this year's holiday.
Qualifying Items
During the sales tax holiday, shoppers can buy most footwear and clothing (priced at less than $100) as well as most school supplies tax-free, according to the comptroller's office.
The exemption applies to each eligible item sold for less than $100, and there is no limit to the number of qualifying items that shoppers can buy.
For example, for shoppers who buy two shirts for $80 each, each qualifies for the exemption because each is less than $100, even though the total purchase price is $160.
Items that don't qualify
items priced at $100 or more;
Clothing subscription boxes;
Specially-designed athletic activity or protective-use clothing or footwear;
Clothing or footwear rentals, alterations (including embroidery) and cleaning services;
items used to make or repair clothing, such as fabric, thread, yarn, buttons, snaps, hooks and zippers;
Jewelry, handbags, purses, briefcases, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other accessories;
Computers;
Software; and
Textbooks.
Online and telephone orders
During the holiday, purchases on qualifying items can be made in-store, online, by telephone, mail, custom order or any other means.
The sale of the item must take place during the designated shopping holiday, meaning credit card information must be entered during the three-day tax-free period.
For a full list of eligible non-eligible items and more details, go to texastaxholiday.org .