Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated.
Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
“I was coming back to the family business and I wanted to grow it,” she said.
She branched out.
About 8 or 9 years ago, she opened her own restaurant in downtown Kilgore, Edgars Big Taco No. 2. Then, she added an Edgar’s Big Taco food truck, then another, and soon she hopes to add a third truck that she plans to position in Longview.
Just before Christmas, though, she branched out even further with the purchase of the Circle Café, a longtime Kilgore favorite known for its homestyle breakfasts – the pancakes are as big as the plates and the large cinnamon rolls are popular too. Southern style lunches feature chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, hamburger steaks, green beans and collard greens, among other favorites. And coffee, lots of coffee. The restaurant has a lot of regulars, including people who come in to drink mid-afternoon coffee, Ordirica said.
Circle Café opened decades ago in Kilgore, and its second owner, Tonya Wade, offered to sell it to her this past summer.
“It’s history in Kilgore. It’s been around since the late 80s,” Ordirica said. “I wasn’t sure how much more I could handle. I had recently just bought the second food truck around that time. I was busy with the fairs and the food truck. I prayed about it.”
She decided to move forward.
“It was already established,” she said of the restaurant and she said she’s not planning major changes to a business that is already working well.
It is different, though, from the restaurant and food trucks she operates. The variety on the menu – breakfast and lunch – means Circle Café requires a larger inventory of food than what she’s accustomed to, and it requires a different kind of prep work each day.
“Everything is from scratch,” Ordirica said. “I was impressed by that.”
She does hope to incorporate catering into the Circle Café services.
Her new venture gives her an opportunity to do something she loves: “I’m a big goal setter.”
She sets goals every January, and then a goal each month for her businesses. As she spoke about the idea of expanding into catering, she began to formulate plans for a catering goal.
Ordirica has 21 employees between her two restaurants and two food trucks.
“At the end of the day, it’s the same,” she said of the restaurant she’s added to her portfolio. “You’re providing service, filling people’s tummies up. It’s putting a smile on people’s faces.”
As she spoke while seated at a Circle Café table, a food sales representative waited to speak to her.
“There’s a lot of transitioning,” she said, smiling. “I’ve got to figure out a grocery list.”