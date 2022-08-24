Downtown Longview's Wild Honey Creamery is expanding with a second Longview location — and a goal of opening additional East Texas shops.
The new location, at 405 W. Loop 281, Suite L, is expected to open within a couple of weeks next door to Albertson's in a shopping center at McCann Road and Loop 281.
"We're really excited," said Sarah Ward, who owns the business with her husband, Justin, and Macy Bannert. Katy Hanyka is general manager of the original Wild Honey Creamery on Tyler Street and the second location.
Renovations are nearing completion at the second location, which is painted bright shades of yellow, pink and blue. A lighted outline of a honey bee decorates one wall — the business' name was inspired by Bannert's hobby as a beekeeper. None of the honey produced by her bees is used in ice cream served at the shop, although some of their flavors do make use of another local beekeeper's honey.
Wild Honey Creamery began in 2019 as an ice cream cart with locally made ice cream flavors, with a focus on using locally sourced, all natural ingredients when possible. Ward and Bannert explained that the arrival of COVID-19 in 2020 meant that the events their ice cream cart focused on were canceled. It necessitated the standing location on Tyler Street.
"The downtown shop has been really successful," Ward said, but the women said the shop was reaching a limited portion of the city, and they were looking for another location that more of Longview could easily access.
Bannert, the business' creative director, has been busy developing new flavors that will debut at the new shop. At 1,800 square feet, the new store is about the same size as the downtown location. Hanyka said the number of employees will grow from about 14 to 15-20 between the two locations.
Hours will be the same as the downtown store: noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
In addition to looking at locations in other East Texas communities, Ward said Wild Honey Creamery is planning to find a new location for production of its ice cream, which currently takes place at the downtown location.
They also plan to begin making pints of ice cream for wholesale.