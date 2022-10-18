Greg Boles, owner of Pittsburg-based Tri-Lakes Spray Foam Insulation, has been busy.
In his almost five years in business, he said he’s had jobs every day but two, adding spray foam insulation to homes.
“There was kind of a double whammy on people,” Boles said, with the “big freeze” in February 2021. Then prices in general started increasing for “everything.” Electricity rates in this area went up, too.
“It’s not stopped,” he said of calls to his business.
And with cooler temperatures back in the forecast this week, East Texans can prepare their checkbooks for this inevitability: They’ll likely pay more to stay warm this winter than in 2021.
“Many households across the United States are likely to spend more on energy in the winter of 2022–23 compared with recent winters,” says a report issued this month by the Energy Information Administration. “Higher forecast energy expenditures are the result of higher fuel prices, combined with higher heating demand because of a forecast of slightly colder weather than last winter.”
Also, the companies that provide electricity and natural gas services in this part of Texas implemented rate increases earlier this year that continue to affect customers’ bills, and they pass their costs for purchasing natural gas directly to customers.
“CenterPoint Energy is encouraging customers to take action now to help manage natural gas bills for the upcoming heating season. Customers will see an incremental increase in their natural gas bills when compared to those of last winter, assuming normal winter weather, due primarily to natural gas market conditions,” a statement from CenterPoint said. The company updates its “Purchase Gas Adjustment” part of customers’ bills in March and September each year to reflect the pass-through charge for the cost it pays to purchase natural gas. The company does not profit from that portion of a customer’s bill.
“In the Longview region, the average natural gas residential customers uses approximately 32 CCF where the expected cost would be approximately $73 based on current natural gas pricing,” the statement said. “This represents a 48% increase compared to this time last year, primarily due to the increased cost of natural gas that CenterPoint Energy purchases to serve customers.”
CenterPoint and Atmos also implemented rate increases in June that are separate from natural gas costs: Atmos Energy’s Mid-Texas division raised its monthly rate $5.15 a month to $36.14 a month for residential customers; CenterPoint’s increased $1.59 to $21.97 per month.
SWEPCO’s rates increased this year, as well, starting with an increase March 1 that saw the bill of a Texas residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month increase about $8.31 per monthly billing period, or 8.48%.
That was followed by the addition of a new fuel surcharge that equaled $5.96 for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month to recover fuel costs associated with the 2021 winter storm. The costs are being spread over five years.
The electric company also passes fuel costs for generating electricity directly on to customers. SWEPCO spokeswoman Tara Muck said the company’s fuel mix for energy generation is about 39% natural gas, 40% coal/lignite and 20% wind, but Texas customers don’t benefit from the wind generation because the Texas Public Utility Commission didn’t approve of using new wind generation facilities that are now online in Oklahoma and serve SWEPCO customers in other states.
Natural gas prices have been “much higher” than a year ago, Muck said, but that is not reflected in customers’ bills at this time. SWEPCO looks at rates and the cost of fuel often, though, and they could be changed in the future following a process with the Texas Public Utility Commission.
“The hotter and the colder it gets, the more energy we’ll use to keep our homes and businesses comfortable,” Muck said, pointing to record breaking heat this summer. “That will impact energy usage and therefore your bills. It’s just going to depend on what kind of winter we’re going to have for customers in that area.”
The Energy Information Administration is predicting a colder winter for the south.
“On average, we expect wholesale commodity natural gas prices to be higher this winter compared with last winter, which leads to higher prices for both natural gas and electricity in the retail market. Natural gas prices rose sharply earlier this year because consumption growth outpaced production growth in the first half of 2022,” the EIA report says.
“Strong demand growth resulted from growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports as well as a new market dynamic driving strong domestic natural gas demand: limited natural gas-to-coal switching in the electric power sector. Wholesale price changes affect residential prices for natural gas and, particularly, electricity prices over relatively longer periods because these costs are incorporated into regulated rates.
“Even with this lag, increases in spot commodity prices over the past year are pushing up retail prices this winter. The Henry Hub natural gas spot price on September 30 was $6.40 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), which is 36% higher than last winter’s average. These price increases contribute to our forecast that residential natural gas prices this winter will be 22% higher than last winter and that residential electricity prices will be 6% higher than last winter.”
The agency says almost half of households in the United State heat their home primarily using natural gas.
“We expect households that use natural gas as the primary space heating fuel will spend about $930 this winter, 28% more than they spent last winter. Our forecasted increase in natural gas expenditures is the result of both higher expected prices and consumption ... ,” the agency says. “For households that use natural gas as their primary space heating fuel, we expect average household consumption for the winter to total 58 thousand cubic feet (Mcf), up 5% from last winter. We forecast a 4% to 5% increase in average natural gas consumption per household in the Northeast, Midwest, and West. We expect residential natural gas consumption in the South to be 46 Mcf this winter, up 7% from last winter.
“The residential natural gas price for homes in the United States that heat primarily with natural gas will average about $16/Mcf, up from an average of $13/Mcf last winter. We forecast higher residential prices because of higher expected wholesale prices for natural gas in much of 2022 compared with 2021.”