VeraBank expects its presence to continue growing in downtown Longview, with more than $1.5 million in renovations underway at its building at Tyler and Fredonia streets.
The Henderson-based bank also will soon begin exterior renovations at what is currently the Longview Museum of Fine Arts and the parking garage next door. VeraBank owns both facilities, with the art museum expected to move into its new downtown home within a couple of years.
Brad Tidwell, VeraBank's president and CEO, said the bank moved into the 10-story building about 10 years ago, first as a tenant, but VeraBank has since purchased what is the tallest building in downtown Longview.
"Our bank has grown a lot," he said. "When we moved into that office 10 years ago or so, our bank was a billion dollar bank. We'll probably end this year around $4 billion."
The growth didn't all occur in Longview, but, certainly the bank has seen growth in this city, he said.
Tidwell said the third floor of the bank previously was updated, so the work that has begun there isn't as extensive as what is taking place on the fourth floor. The fourth floor, which Tidwell estimated hasn't been updated in 30 or 40 years, will be completely updated to make it more modern.
The facade of the Longview Museum of Fine Arts will be repaired and the bank will add a canopy over the walkway from the bank to the parking garage.
"We are trying to restore as much as we can on the front of the LMFA to the way it looked," in the 30s, 40s and 50s, Tidwell said. "We're going to do the best we can."
The canopy will provide protection from the weather for employees and building tenants who are walking from the bank building to the parking garage.
Improvements also will be made to the parking garage, including more security, Tidwell said.
The remodel at the Fredonia Street building positions the bank for more growth, with more employees expected to be added and moved there. This project will allow VeraBank to locate approximately 30 more people in the building, whose work will touch more than just Longview. Over time, more employees will be added to higher level floors. The bank building also will get a generator that allows it to function during power outages and the heating and air conditioning system will be upgraded.
Depending on how the project is affected by supply chain issues, renovations at the bank building, art museum and parking garage should be finished this summer.
Tidwell expects more renovations in the future. After this work is complete, VeraBank will occupy the basement to the fourth floor of the Fredonia Street building.
"I'll tell you based on our growth, and the need to further expand in some of the backroom areas of the bank — I think in the coming years you'll see us occupy more floors and you'll continue to see us update more floors," Tidwell said.
Longview is a good place to do business, he said, and the Fredonia Street building has been an asset.
"We have found Longview to be a really good place to hire talent," Tidwell said.
VeraBank employs about 475 people with 38 branch locations.
"We believe today's customers want everything. They want the beauty of in-person customer services and they want to be able to do everything from their couch in their pajamas when they don't want to come to the bank," Tidwell said. "We've invested a lot of money in people and technology to drive that and deliver both in-person and best of technology services. I think that's driven our growth to some extent. ... I think we've made the right investments and the right efforts and that's really driven a lot of our growth over the last 10 or 12 years. ... It's an exciting time for us, and Longview is an important part of that."