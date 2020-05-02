Kelly Morin said she patronizes Nanny Goat’s Cafe & Feed Bin in Longview three to four times a week when she is not working as a substitute teacher.
The Marshall woman said she remained a loyal customer during the ban on dine-in service that Gov. Greg Abbott ordered to curb the spread of COVID-19. Abbott on Monday lifted the order effective Friday, allowing restaurants to reopen to fill no more than 25% of their seating capacity.
Other businesses, such as movie theaters, also were allowed to open Friday with the 25% rule, although other businesses, such as hair salons, remain closed. And in Longview, City Hall, Longview Public Library, municipal court, park playgrounds as well as city departments also reopened.
About a dozen other states also allowed restaurants and some other businesses to open Friday under similar restrictions.
“I was in town for a doctor’s appointment (Friday),” Morin said. “I was going to eat in my car, and realized they had tables available, and I took advantage.”
Morin was among four customers sitting at three tables after 1 p.m. on Friday at Nanny Goat’s, which is allowing a maximum of 24 customers inside dining customers under the restrictions. Tables are marked with blue tape to designate them as off-limits for seating.
Nanny Goat’s is inside Kyle’s Kwik Stop on Judson Road and often had packed lunch crowds before the pandemic.
Customers began arriving for eating inside at 8 a.m. an hour after opening Friday for breakfast, supervisor Tim Brown said.
“We actually thought it would be busier,” he said. “I think it will be a slow recovery.”
Brown said Nanny Goat’s did a steady curbside business during the five-week ban on inside eating and will continue to offer it.
“It has been a big help for us — massive,” he said, referring to curbside service. “It filled the gap.”
As he spoke, Morin was enjoying a salad sitting by herself while Pat DeSain ate fish tacos as her husband Cliff helped himself to a tuna fish sandwich.
The DeSains, Longview residents who have been married 66 years, said they visit Nanny Goat’s every Friday for the lunch specials and ordered takeout during the stay-at-home restrictions.
Pat DeSain said she had no qualms about patronizing a restaurant while the threat of community spread of COVID-19 remains.
Referring to the tables, she said, “I mean they are spread out.”
Sitting nearby, Morin said, “I’m cautious. I’m wearing a mask (when not eating). I’m constantly cleaning my hands. If the restaurant were full, I’d probably be eating in my car.”
Less than an hour earlier, sisters Marilyn Pierson and Pamela Ray and friend Toni Willis, all of Longview, were enjoying Roma’s Italian Kitchen to themselves to celebrate Willis’ 68th birthday.
They were the first customers to arrive at the Tyler Street restaurant, which posted on its Facebook page that it would open at 11 a.m. and limit occupancy to 40 guests to adhere to the 25% capacity rule. Roma’s also limited six people to a table to honor social distancing.
“We have been real careful about going places,” Willis said. “We have been doing ... gloves and masks.”
Traffic at Roma’s had been “really slow” Friday as of lunchtime, assistant manager Raylee McDonald said. “Everybody is still very cautious” about being in public.
McDonald said Roma’s had received a couple of call-in orders. The restaurant maintained a curbside service during the dine-in ban, as have Papacitas’s Mexican Restaurant on Loop 281 and BJ’s Brewhouse near the Longview Mall.
“We had a great day, a smooth easy day,” said Dean Palmer, assistant general manager at Papacita’s. He said the restaurant seated a maximum of 150 guests before Abbott’s stay-at-home order went into effect, adding, “We have not turned anybody away” on Friday.
BJ’s Brewhouse drew a busy lunchtime crowd with occupancy limited to 57 people, manager Chad Mitchell said.
Depending on how well COVID-19 is contained or reduced in coming weeks, Abbott on Monday said he might expand the occupancy rate to 50% at restaurants beginning May 18.