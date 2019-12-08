From Staff Reports
The Texas Workforce Commission said Friday the average unemployment insurance tax rate for all employers will be 1.14% for calendar year 2020, dropping from 1.25% this year to its lowest point since 2009.
The average tax rate for experience-rated employers is 0.93% for 2020, down from 1.06% in 2019.
The minimum tax rate is paid by 355,072 employers, which represents 66.8% of experience-rated employers.
The standard minimum unemployment insurance tax rate paid by Texas employers in 2020 will be 0.31%, down from 0.36% in 2019. These employer-paid taxes replenish the Texas Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund, which provides temporary income for Texas workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own.
An experience rating is determined by the amount of an employer’s taxable wages and the amount of UI benefits that have been paid to former employees and charged to the employer’s account for the last three years. An employer paying the standard minimum tax will pay $27.90 per employee in 2020 on the first $9,000 in wages per employee compared with $32.40 per employee in 2019. The maximum unemployment insurance tax rate, paid by 4.5% of Texas employers, will be 6.31%, decreasing from 6.36% in 2019.
Because the Texas Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund has risen above its statutory minimum required balance, the workforce commission will not charge employers any deficit tax in 2020.