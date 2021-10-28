Workforce Solutions East Texas has teamed with Komatsu for an in-person career fair Saturday in Longview.
Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring managers 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Komatsu Longview Operations at 2400 S. MacArthur St.
“Manufacturing is where America stands apart from the rest of the world, in quality and reliability. But in order to remain competitive, our manufacturers need equally reliable and high-quality workers,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Executive Director Doug Shryock.
Komatsu manufactures construction, mining, forestry and industrial equipment.
Career fair attendees are encouraged to bring an updated resume and be prepared for on-site interviews, according to Workforce Solutions East Texas.
View open positions and apply online at Komatsu.jobs.