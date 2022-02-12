Workforce Solutions East Texas has opened area access point partner locations, which are sites where job seekers can receive assistance.
These sites have a Workforce Solutions East Texas resource area where job seekers can register for WorkInTexas.com, receive help with job searches, register for professional development workshops and access resources.
The following access points have opened:
Panola County: A Panola College access point is at 1109 W. Panola St. in the W.C. Smith Building, office number 116, in Carthage. It will be staffed 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and for scheduled appointments.
Rusk County: The Rusk County access point is at 106 E. Main St. in the Rusk County Library in Henderson. It will be staffed 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the first Wednesday of every month and for scheduled appointments.
Upshur County: The Upshur County access point location is in Gilmer at the Open Door Pregnancy Center. It will be staffed 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday and for scheduled appointments.