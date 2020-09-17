Workforce Solutions East Texas has scheduled its second drive-thru hiring event from 9 a.m. to noon today.
The event is set at the Workforce Solutions East Texas building in Longview at 2430 S. High St.
Job seekers will have the opportunity to apply, interview and receive a hiring notification without leaving their car. Participating employers include Sadler’s BBQ, Pilgrim’s and AAON Coil.
“The hard work of looking for a job doesn’t take holidays or vacations, or stop for pandemics,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Executive Director Doug Shryock. “Workforce Solutions East Texas is proud to partner both with regional employers and employee candidates to continue the pipeline to new and enhanced careers. Our Longview drive-thru job fair is one more way we, together, will defeat COVID-19 and re-open East Texas.”
Attendees are asked to bring their layoff notices; identification, Social Security cards and resumes.