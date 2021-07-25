Workforce Solutions East Texas has scheduled an in-person hiring event Thursday in Longview with about 50 employers in attendance.
The job fair is set 9 a.m. to noon at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center, 300 Tuttle Circle.
“If you’re tired of everything that has to do with the pandemic and COVID, and you’ve been cooped up for a year, and you’re ready to get back into the workforce, have we got a deal for you,” said Workforce Solutions East Texas Board Chairman Robert Haberle. “Workforce Solutions East Texas is putting on a number of job fairs and hiring events, and we have employers that want to put you back to work. If you’re ready to make that move, be assured, there is somebody that’s looking for you.”
Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring an updated resume and be prepared for on-site interviews, according to Wokforce Solutions East Texas.
For a list of employers who will be at the event, along with other hiring event details and upcoming job fairs, go to www.easttexasworkforce.org/hiring-events .