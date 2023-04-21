In about 1950 or 1951, when Hubert Akins began working at Lowell Holloway Furniture, the city bus route didn't make it all the way to the store on Marshall Avenue at what is now Spur 63.
He would have had to pay an additional dime, he recalled. So, he'd get out at what he said was the city limits at the time and walk the rest of the way.
"The lady who drove the bus asked me, 'Where do you work?'", and he explained to her that it would cost him another dime to get there.
"She said, 'You let me know, and I'll let you off down there,' " he recalled.
Akins has been making his way to that store most days ever since then, including as co-owner starting in 1969 and owner in 1997.
Now, the 97-year-old World War II Navy veteran says it's time to retire, and the more than 70-year chapter of Lowell Holloway furniture in Longview will close.
Normal business operations will continue through Wednesday, and a going-out-of-business sale will start Thursday.
High Impact Furniture Promotions, a consulting and promotional firm specializing in the furniture industry, will assist Lowell Holloway in liquidating all of the store's inventory and closing the store.
“We are fortunate and honored to have been selected to assist the Akins family in their transition. We look forward to helping Lowell Holloway Furniture make this the biggest and best event in the company’s history,” said John Dixon and Rodney Finger, owners of High Impact Furniture Promotions, in a statement.
Akins said he still loves the store, but he has some health issues.
"I'm as old as I am, and I don't know how much longer I want to live and who's going to run it. .. I guess we should have gotten out of it several years ago," he said. "I enjoy it. It's still a pleasure for me to come down here."
Tears were close to the surface this past week when the family members who have worked there over the years talked about the store. Celia Elkins worked there some when she was in high school. Her husband, David Elkins, was 18 when he started as a delivery driver. Now, he's 69 and is ready to retire after working there for 51 years.
David's first day, though, was almost his last. He and his friend who started working there with him at the same time, Kent Lowrey, went on to become an attorney in town. They were both working in delivery, using what was a wooden stake delivery truck. Both of them smoked, and one of them must have flicked a cigarette out the window, setting a bedroom set they were delivering on fire, Celia recalled.
She hadn't met her would-be husband yet, and she was at school on David's first day of work. She recalled, though, that her father asked the two young men working in delivery which one of them smoked. They said both of them.
"He said, 'Dang it,' so he didn't fire either one of them," Celia said.
She went on to work for the law firm that Lowery established as a legal assistant for 38 years until they retired in 2022.
"They closed, and I came down here and started bossing everyone around," she said, laughing.
The history
The furniture store's beginnings are connected to Longview's founding father, O.H. Methvin.
Information in an old newspaper ad the Akins family kept said Methvin's granddaugther, Lizzie Methvin, married Alton Holloway. They opened and operated what was called Home Furniture store between 1914 and 1958 in downtown. It was Longview's first furniture store, the family said.
"Alton Holloway operated his business for 30 years," information from the Akins family says. "In 1949, Alton and Lizzie's son, Lowell, decided to open his store just outside of Longview."
Hubert Akins recalled it began in a small building that previously was a "honky tonk," with the family showing an old photo from that time with cars just about filling up the parking lot.
"That’s back when people were shopping a lot," Celia Elkins said.
The building was added onto over the years until it reached today's size, which is the same length as a football field, she said. And old army barracks at the back of the building is used as a storage facility.
Lowell Holloway recruited Akins from where he was working at Texas Furniture in downtown. Akins had attended the Bish Mathis Institute and the University of Houston after the war and earned an accounting degree. He was working as a bookkeeper at Texas Furniture when he found his way to the sales floor.
"The manager came to me one day and said, 'I sure am getting a lot of complaints about you. I want you to quit waiting on these customers.' He said, 'The sales people are on commission. You're getting out there selling to the people. They don't make any money and neither do you.
"The manager came back about a later and said, 'You like selling furniture?' I said, "I liked it pretty good until you stopped me,' and he said, 'I want you to start selling it and get someone in her to keep the books,' " Akins recalled.
Lowell Holloway recruited him in about 1950 or 1951.
Akins said he appreciated the money he was able to make selling furniture, and he loved waiting on people.
"I couldn't wait for people to come in here, and I couldn't wait for someone to come in and of course I'd try to sell them something," Akins said. "That was something that would give you great satisfaction was them to be happy, and you were happy too."
He later helped the company grow by adding appliances to the store.
Lowell Holloway sold the business in 1969 to his son, Lowell Holloway Jr., and Akins. Akins bought Holloway's portion of the company in 1997.
Celia and David Elkins continued working at the store all those years because he also enjoyed the work, but also because he fell in love with her parents.
He joked, however, that "I don't know why I stayed here all these years. I guess I married her," and he couldn't leave after that.
Celia's mother, Lucy Akins, worked at the store too. They fondly remember playing games of dominos in the back after closing. They had a lot of fun, the Elkins recalled.
"She could sell ice to Eskimos," David Elkins said of his mother-in-law. "She was real good. ... She taught me really well."
Lucy died in 1995.
Celia's brother, Gary, also worked at the store from the time he was 16 until his death two years ago at age 64. Now, his son, Brad, has worked there for about 10 years.
The Elkinses' daughter, Lindsay Crenshaw, is carrying on the family's retail tradition in a different way. She and her husband, Jerry, own Ellie Bee's, a specialty boutique on Judson Road. Celia said her daughter will be helping with social media around the furniture store's closing.
Change
"To me, it was a happy place, a big party all the time, and the customers loved coming in here...." Celia said. "We had very loyal customers that would come, and then their children would come in, and some, even their grandchildren."
Business has slowed over the years as the way that people shop for furniture has changed, the family members said, with discount retailers and internet sales.
"The sales are just not the same," Celia said. "We're certainly not the only people who have done well and have chosen to close, had to close."
"The world has passed us by in a way," she added later.
Her husband is ready to retire, she said, but she's certain if her brother were still around, "I'm sure he's still be fighting the fight."
Celia said closing the store is "very, very bittersweet," adding that the store is really the only employer her father and husband have ever know for any length of time.
"Aside from my job ... this has been my root. It's provided food, clothes and a roof over my head my entire life," Celia said.
It's the end of an era for the family, and really Longview. The closing will mean Edelman Design in the Pine Tree area will continue as the longest-running furniture store in the city.
Brothers Ray and Howard Edelman first started that store in 1947 as Greggton Furniture Co., and it continues today with an emphasis on design.
The Lowell Holloway closing sale is expected to last about four months. Elkins said they hope to sell the building as well.
"Mr. Akins, his family and all of the company’s employees look forward to seeing all of their many customers and friends at the company’s store closing sale," information from the Akins family says.