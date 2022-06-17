Harleton’s Wright on Taco & BBQ is bringing its popular fare to Longview area diners.
“We are really, really thrilled,” said Julie Wright, who with her husband, Brian, started the dine-in restaurant almost six years ago. They’ve now added a food truck to their business, which, starting today, will be open Thursday-Saturday at Spindletop Market — formerly the Bar K Ranch store on U.S. 259 just north of Longview.
“We were really trying to find one central location so it would be easier for people to find us,” she said.
The soft opening today will see the Wrights kick off the food truck’s regular hours of 3 p.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m-sellout on Saturdays, which Wright said probably would be between 2 and 3 p.m. (Wright said they chose those hours because they didn’t want to infringe on another food truck already operating there that serves breakfast tacos and tamales.) The spot they'll locate also is home to other food trucks, such as Shivers Natural Snow. The original Wright on Tacos in Harleton will continue operating as normal.
Today’s soft opening will be followed by the grand opening on June 23.
The food truck will feature some of the restaurant’s familiar items, including the Hannah Taco, which is grilled chicken baked in queso. Wright said, though, that the food truck will focus more on the barbecue side of the restaurant, with chopped brisket and sausage sandwiches, for instance. They’ll also bring their Texas Twinkies — jumbo jalapenos stuffed with chopped brisket or smoked pork with cream cheese. The whole thing is wrapped in bacon and smoked for a few hours.
“I think they’re going to kill it in Longview,” Wright said.
She said she and her husband are excited about their expansion into Longview and introducing themselves to a new community. She added that many people from Longview drive to Harleton to eat at Wright on Tacos.
“It’s the backbone of our business to serve the people around us,” Wright said.