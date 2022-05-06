A new drive-thru coffee shop is nearing completion in The Crossing at Main and Main, at Eastman Road and Loop 281 in Longview.
Yukon Coffee is located at the Nealy Way entrance into the development off of Loop 281. It will feature a double-lane drive-thru as well as a walk-up window for ordering and patio seating, although the walk-up window will not be open for a planned soft opening. The coffee shop will not offer indoor seating.
"We worked hard to provide nice patio seating," said Art Bradshaw, who is opening the coffee shop with business partner Brandon Bolding.
"Right now, we're pretty close," Bradshaw said. They originally opened the coffee shop in the Work Smart shared office space located inside the same development, but Bradshaw said they closed that location as the coffee shop's opening approached.
Bradshaw said they're planning a "soft opening" in the coming weeks but don't have a specific date yet.
"We're very excited," Bradshaw said.