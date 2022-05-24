Longview's newest coffee shop opened today in The Crossing at Main and Main, at Eastman Road and Loop 281.
Yukon Coffee features a double-lane drive-thru. It does not offer indoor seating, but its walk-up window will open in the next few weeks for ordering and outdoor patio seating is available. The coffee shop, which is owned by Art Bradshaw and Brandon Bolding, is located at The Crossing's Nealy Way entrance from Loop 281.
Hours for now are 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., but will be extended to 9 p.m. when the walk-up window opens.