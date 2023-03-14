Larry and Susan Bolton still love hot dogs after more than 40 years keeping Hot Dog Express in Longview on track,
"I'd rather have a hot dog than a hamburger," Susan said, with Larry quietly adding, "Oh yeah," he likes hot dogs, too.
Susan grew up in Longview and was working nights at what was a Der Wienerschnitzel when Larry came to Longview from California. His brother had taken over the Der Wienerschnitzel restaurants in Tyler and Longview. Larry worked for the company in California and his brother wanted him to come join the business when he took over the franchise. Larry said he was ready to leave California, and the Boltons met when he started working days at the Longview restaurant.
The Longview Der Wienerschnitzel — the chain still operates elsewhere under the name Wienerschnitzel — opened in 1967, the couple said. It later closed for a couple of years until Larry's brother took took over the local franchise and Larry began overseeing the Longview restaurant in 1974. The businesses changed to Hot Dog Express when the franchise agreement ran out. They took ownership of the Longview restaurant about a year later, in 1987.
And there the couple has been ever since, working out of the signature orange building that is shaped like an upside down "V," with the yellow "Hot Dog Express" sign on top.
"We haven't changed a lot of things," Susan said, with the couple saying the restaurant's consistency has been its key to success all these years.
"This was our baby," she said.
She expressed gratitude to three key employees who were with them through the decades: Liz Miller and sisters Jannie DeVance and Annie Roby, who died in 2022.
"It was like losing a family member," Susan said of Roby's death.
"We really couldn't have done it without them," Susan said. "You don't find anyone better than these three girls."
They also have developed friendships with customers, with generations of the same families continuing to eat at Hot Dog Express.
The couple has three daughters, Barbara Sipes, Tammy Carr and Wendy Stewart, all whom have helped with the business over the years, Susan said.
Her daughter Barbara Sipes helped run the business when she was out for about five years taking care of her parents. Barbara's daughter, Olivia Sipes, also worked there in the summers and other times when they were short-handed, and Tammy and her husband have helped with different aspects of the business as well.
While many businesses and restaurants suffered or even closed as a result of the restrictions place on them when Covid-19 hit, Hot Dog Express' business was better than ever before, Susan said. The restaurant is mainly a drive-thru that also has some outdoor seating.
"It did nothing but help us," Susan said of those months after COVID first hit.
The Bolton's dedication to the business came with a price, though.
"We missed a lot," Susan said, of their children's and grandchildren's sporting events and other activities.
But, as Larry explained, with both of them working at the business, that was their income.
"We had to," he said.
They announced in late 2022 that they were selling the business and retiring. In February, local business owner Gordon Woolley bought it. He has said that he has plans to improve the drive-thru — the line sometimes backs up into Marshall Avenue —but otherwise isn't planning changes to the restaurant. The existing employees remained and the Boltons are working there as well during a transition period.
Soon, though, they're planning on staying home, sitting in their backyard or attending grandchildren's sporting events and traveling to stay with a grandchild while their daughter Tammy Bolton Carr and her husband get away. They've been a big help to the business in the past few years, Susan said.
"We've missed so much of our grandkids growing up," Susan said, recalling the difficulty of missing so much.
Still, leaving the business is hard as well.
"I'll miss the work," Larry said. "We've brought it from nothing to where it is now."
They're confident in the restaurant's future, though, under Gordon Woolley.
"We are leaving it in the best of hands," Susan said of Woolley.