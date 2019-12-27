The LongView
Longview-area home sales are on track to top the record year set in 2018 — and Realtors are confident the momentum will carry into 2020.
Home sales — both the number of sales and average selling prices — are a strong indicator of economic strength, both present and future. That’s because people spend big money not just on their homes, but also on what goes into them. That housing data can be a leading indicator of economic activity months in advance.
In the Longview area, the number of homes sold in November was higher than during the same month a year ago. Average prices were up, too, according to monthly data from the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
Real estate professionals in the association’s 10-county area have sold 3,128 homes this year through November — up from 2,987 for the same period in 2018 — and are likely to exceed the record 3,230 homes sold in 2018.
Last year’s record year represented an 18 percent increase in sales over 2017. Optimism was high for another record in 2019.
“Just when we think the market cannot get better, it continues to rise,” Julie Woods of Julie Woods & Associates Real Estate Firm said earlier this month. “We typically see a lag in home sales this time of the year as people focus on holiday activities, but our market just keeps getting better. I anticipate a very strong spring with our average sales prices increasing beyond the $200,000 mark.”
Within Longview ZIP codes, real estate professionals sold 75 homes in November, up 38.9% from 54 sold a year ago, according to the Real Estate Center at Texas A&M University.
The median home price was $185,000 in November in Longview ZIP codes, up 12.5% from $164,500 a year ago.
As sales increased in November, so did plans for future construction. November was the busiest month since August for builders seeking permits for single-family home construction. It also pushed the annual total to 97, tied with the pace set a year ago, according to data from the city of Longview.
The average permit value in November at $198,330 was 3.2% higher than the average from a year ago at $192,109.