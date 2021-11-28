The Saturday after Thanksgiving celebrates and supports small businesses, and this year, Longview merchants said they saw a steady stream of customers.
Katy Hanyka, general manager of Wild Honey Creamery in downtown, said the number of customers on Small Business Saturday was slow at first because of rain, but patrons continued to stop by.
"It turned to be a nice day here. Everybody looks like they're enjoying their time for the holidays," she said.
Shopping at a locally-owned small business is the easiest way to make a large impact in the community, Hanyka said.
"You're helping individuals' families when you do so. It's helping the local economy so much more than shopping at a big box store," she said.
The creamery, at 108 E Tyler St., opened in June 2020, and Hanyka said the shop has done well, especially during a tough year due to COVID-19 because of community support.
She added that customers can look forward to Christmas-themed flavors in December.
Laura Nevils, owner of Books and Barrels in downtown, said the store had a pretty steady day, and a number people have said they stopped in because of Small Business Saturday.
Nevils said by supporting locally-owned businesses, "you get to know the people that have small businesses."
"It's more of a community-type thing," she said.
The bookstore, which sells books, beer and wine, has been in business for over a year at 206 N Center St.
"It's been good (the past year). We're very welcomed into the community," Nevils said. "It's been nice."