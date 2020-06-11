Consumption of oil and natural gas in the U.S. will increase during the remainder of this year, according to a new study by the Energy Information Administration at the U.S. Department of Energy. Energy usage declined dramatically earlier this year as the nation went into an economic freeze caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In its Short-Term Energy Outlook released Tuesday, the administration said U.S. liquid Fuels consumption will average 15.7 million barrels per day during the second quarter and 18.4 million barrels per day in the third quarter. Consumption averaged about 20 million barrels per day in 2019.
Natural gas consumption will average 81.9 billion cubic feet per day this year, down 3.6% from 2019.
The decline in demand caused an oversupply and forced prices down. The administration predicts crude oil spot prices average $29 per barrel in May, which is down $11 from the average in April and $30 lower than in January.
Natural gas spot prices at Henry Hub averaged $1.75 per million British thermal units in May, and the administration forecasts low natural gas demand will keep spot prices lower than $2 through August. However, it predicts prices will average $3.08 in January.
Producers of crude oil and natural gas reacted quickly to the decline in price by cutting capital expenditures, drilling for new reserves, and shutting in current production. The government estimates U.S. crude oil production fell from a record 12.9 million barrels per day in November 2019 to 11.4 million barrels per day in May, as Baker Hughes reported the fewest active drilling rigs operating since it began keeping records in 1987.
“EIA expects crude oil production will continue to decline to 10.6 million b/d in March 2021 then increase slightly through the end of 2021,” the study said.
Last week, members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other oil-producing countries agreed to extend their agreement to cut oil production by 10 million barrels per day another month to include July.
Natural gas continues to be the leading energy source for utility-scale electricity generation in the U.S. The government projects natural gas-fired power plants will increase from 37% in 2019 to 41% this year. Wind and solar will gain, also rising from 17% in 2019 to 21% this year. Nuclear will remain steady around 20%. Coal will lose market share from 24% last year down to 17% this year.
The report also said carbon dioxide emissions from energy usage decreased 2.8% in 2019 and are projected to decrease by 14% this year. “This record decline is the result of less energy consumption related to restrictions on business and travel activity and slowing economic growth related to COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” it stated.