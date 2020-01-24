The number of rigs drilling for oil across the U.S. increased in the past week, but a bigger decline in those seeking natural gas left the combined count down by two. Texas lost four.
In its weekly report Friday, Baker Hughes said the total number of rigs at work was 794, down two from a week ago and down 265 from the same week a year ago.
Oil prices remained at a three-month low after the closely watched report, as concerns that China's deadly coronavirus outbreak is spreading and will curtail demand.
Also, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said earlier that production continued at 13 million barrels per day for a second straight week in the latest reporting period. The administration also is forecasting that U.S. shale production increase by another 22,000 barrels per day in February.
The number of rigs seeking oil increased by three in the past week, to 676. That's down 186 from a year ago and the second-straight increase after a month of declines.
The tally of gas-directed rigs fell by five, leaving 115 standing. A year ago, 197 were at work.
Texas saw four rigs taken out of service, Baker Hughes said. That pushed the total down 397. A year ago, 517 were standing.
New Mexico added four, to 109. That's down from 112 a year ago.
The tallies in Louisiana, at 54, and Oklahoma, at 53, were unchanged from the previous week.
By major basin, the West Texas-New Mexico Permian added two to 405 and the East Texas-Louisiana Haynesville Shale lost two to 43. Rig counts in other plays in Texas and Oklahoma were unchanged.
U.S. crude was trading slightly above $54 per barrel by early afternoon Friday, down nearly 2.5 percent on the day and more than $4 less than a week ago.
Brent, the international benchmark, had fallen to less than $60 per barrel, down nearly 2.5 percent on the day and nearly $5 off last Friday's close.