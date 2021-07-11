The Washington Post
Long-term bond yields are unexpectedly falling, pushing mortgage rates down to February lows.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.9% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.03% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has remained below 3% six of the past seven weeks.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 2.2% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.26% a week ago and 2.51% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.52% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.54% a week ago and 3.02% a year ago.