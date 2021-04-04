The Washington Post
Mortgage rates slowed but did not stop their upward march this past week.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 3.18% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.17% a week ago and 3.33% a year ago. The 30-year fixed-rate has risen for seven weeks in a row.
The 15-year fixed-rate average was unchanged at 2.45% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.82% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average also held, staying at 2.84% with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.4% a year ago.