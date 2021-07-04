The Washington Post
Mortgage rates didn’t stay above 3% for long. After just one week, they slid back below that level.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.02% a week ago and 3.07% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.26% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.34% a week ago and 2.56% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average inched up to 2.54% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.53% a week ago and 3% a year ago.