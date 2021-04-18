The Washington Post
For seven weeks in a row, mortgage rates steadily moved higher. Then they started pulling back. But despite this past week’s decline, experts don’t expect their downturn to be long-lasting.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average sank to 3.04% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.13% a week ago and 3.31% a year ago.
Freddie Mac, the federally chartered mortgage investor, aggregates rates from around 80 lenders across the country to come up with weekly national average mortgage rates. It uses rates for high-quality borrowers with strong credit scores and large down payments. Because of the criteria, these rates are not available to every borrower.
The 15-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.35% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.42% a week ago and 2.8% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average fell to 2.8% with an average 0.4 point. It was 2.92% a week ago and 3.34% a year ago.