For the third week in a row, mortgage rates pulled back as Treasury yields continued to exert downward pressure.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average tumbled to 2.97 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.04 percent a week ago and 3.33 percent a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.29 percent with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.35 percent a week ago and 2.86 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average edged up to 2.83 percent with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.8 percent a week ago and 3.28 percent a year ago.