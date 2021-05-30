After a recent slight increase, mortgage rates retreated this past week, weighed down by waning consumer confidence and rising housing prices.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average declined to 2.95% with an average 0.7 point.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.27% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.29% a week ago and 2.62% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average continued to hold steady, unchanged for the second week in a row at 2.59% with an average 0.2 point. It was 3.13% a year ago.