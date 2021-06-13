The Washington Post
Despite an economy that appears to be strengthening, mortgage rates continued to hover below 3% this past week. They have not been above 3% the past two months.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.96% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.99% a week ago and 3.21% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average slid to 2.23% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.27% a week ago and 2.62% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average dropped to 2.55% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.64% a week ago and 3.1% a year ago.