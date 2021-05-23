Mortgage rates moved higher this past week as worries about inflation and potential moves by the Federal Reserve unsettled investors.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.94% a week ago and 3.24% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.29% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.26% a week ago and 2.7% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average was unchanged at 2.59% with an average 0.3 point. It was 3.17% a year ago.