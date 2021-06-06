The Washington Post
After the holiday weekend, mortgage rates drifted up but still stayed under 3%.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average grew to 2.99% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.95% a week ago and 3.18% a year ago.
The 15-year fixed-rate average held steady at 2.27% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.62% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average rose to 2.64% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.59% a week ago and 3.10% a year ago.