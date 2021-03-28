Washington Post
Six weeks of increases have put the 30-year fixed-rate average at its highest level in nine months.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average jumped to 3.17% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.09% a week ago and 3.5% a year ago. The 30-year fixed-rate average hasn’t been this high since June.
The 15-year fixed-rate average rose to 2.45% with an average 0.6 point. It was 2.4% a week ago and 2.92% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average climbed to 2.84% with an average 0.2 point. It was 2.79% a week ago and 3.34% a year ago.