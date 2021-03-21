Mortgage rates continued their upward march this past week, propelled higher by rising long-term bond yields.
According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.09% with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount and are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 3.05% a week ago and 3.65% a year ago. The 30-year fixed average, which began the year at 2.65%, has gone up 44 basis points. (A basis point is 0.01 percentage point.)
The 15-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.4% with an average 0.7 point. It was 2.38% a week ago and 3.06% a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average grew to 2.79% with an average 0.3 point. It was 2.77% a week ago and 3.11% a year ago.